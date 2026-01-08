Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer slammed over delays to ethnicity pay gap law change

Keir Starmer addresses his 'historical unpopularity'
  • Keir Starmer's government has been accused of delaying legislation to mandate ethnicity pay gap reporting for large employers.
  • A scathing letter from the Ethnicity Pay Gap Steering Committee questioned why it has taken six months to introduce the promised legislation.
  • Norreen Biddle Shah, who wrote the letter, suggested the delay is due to concerns about political pushback, particularly from Nigel Farage's Reform party, whose popularity has recently surged.
  • Campaigners argue that closing the ethnicity pay gap could add £37 billion annually to the UK's GDP and ensure employees feel valued and treated fairly.
  • Unlike gender pay gap reporting, ethnicity pay gap reporting remains voluntary in the UK, despite evidence of persistent pay inequalities for ethnic minority workers.
