Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer slams Farage over his previous Brexit promises

Starmer signals closer alignment with EU’s single market to ease harm caused by Brexit
  • Sir Keir Starmer challenged Nigel Farage's past Brexit promises, dismissing them as unfulfilled and urging people not to heed the Reform leader's ideas on the UK's ties with Europe.
  • The Labour leader outlined his party's ambition for closer cooperation with Europe, particularly on defence and trade.
  • Starmer criticised the previous government's 'botched' Brexit deal and highlighted Labour's efforts to negotiate new arrangements, including in food and agriculture, to potentially lower supermarket prices.
  • He expressed a desire for enhanced collaboration with Europe on security and defence, noting that many leaders believe Europe needs to do more in this area.
  • Starmer indicated openness to Britain joining the EU's €150bn Security Action for Europe (Safe) rearmament fund, provided it serves the national interest and the cost is appropriate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in