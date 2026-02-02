Starmer slams Farage over his previous Brexit promises
- Sir Keir Starmer challenged Nigel Farage's past Brexit promises, dismissing them as unfulfilled and urging people not to heed the Reform leader's ideas on the UK's ties with Europe.
- The Labour leader outlined his party's ambition for closer cooperation with Europe, particularly on defence and trade.
- Starmer criticised the previous government's 'botched' Brexit deal and highlighted Labour's efforts to negotiate new arrangements, including in food and agriculture, to potentially lower supermarket prices.
- He expressed a desire for enhanced collaboration with Europe on security and defence, noting that many leaders believe Europe needs to do more in this area.
- Starmer indicated openness to Britain joining the EU's €150bn Security Action for Europe (Safe) rearmament fund, provided it serves the national interest and the cost is appropriate.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks