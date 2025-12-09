Why Starmer is calling for key ECHR change when it comes to illegal immigration
- Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen have jointly called for a modernisation of how the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is interpreted.
- They argue this re-examination is crucial to tackle illegal migration and prevent voters from turning to populist political forces.
- Writing in The Guardian, the leaders stated that the current asylum framework is outdated and must evolve to address contemporary challenges.
- The ECHR's Article 8 (right to family life) and Article 3 (prohibiting torture) are frequently cited in legal cases to prevent migrant deportations.
- European ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, are scheduled to meet in Strasbourg to discuss reforming the treaty's interpretation, with the UK government also planning domestic legislation.