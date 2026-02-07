Why upcoming by-election could be pivotal for Starmer’s future
- Lucy Powell, Labour's deputy leader, has labelled the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election on 26 February a "line in the sand" and a "dry run" for a general election, underscoring its critical importance.
- The by-election is widely viewed as a "referendum on Starmer" due to the ongoing Peter Mandelson scandal, which has raised questions about the prime minister's integrity and judgement.
- Powell admitted the Mandelson issue is expected to be a factor on the doorstep and expressed uncertainty about Labour retaining the historically safe seat, which they won with over 50 per cent of the vote in 2024.
- Ministers and MPs believe a poor result, particularly coming third behind Reform UK, would put the prime minister in significant trouble, with some calling his position "untenable."
- Labour is campaigning intensely, sending cabinet ministers to the constituency, as they aim to prevent Nigel Farage's Reform UK from making further inroads, with Powell emphasising the need to stop their "division."
