Starmer issued warning over foreign workers reforms
- Labour's proposed crackdown on foreign workers, including increased salary thresholds, could cost the UK economy millions, according to warnings.
- The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) found that raising the salary threshold to £52,000, alongside existing Tory measures, could wipe £520-710m off the UK economy.
- MAC recommended reversing salary threshold hikes for some jobs, deeming them an "inefficient way to reduce net migration", and suggested the skilled worker route threshold remain at £41,700.
- Concerns were also raised by MAC about the "stark" contrast in English proficiency among certain female migrants and the illogical nature of current occupation-specific visa requirements.
- Further radical reforms by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood include longer waiting periods for permanent settlement for migrants, with low earners waiting 15 years, though high earners can reduce this.