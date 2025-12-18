Starmer faces backbench rebellion as plans to limit jury trials branded ‘madness’
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing a backbench rebellion after 39 Labour MPs signed a letter opposing government plans to restrict jury trials in England and Wales.
- The Justice Secretary, David Lammy, announced proposals to scrap jury trials for crimes with a likely sentence of less than three years and introduce new 'swift courts'.
- Organised by Karl Turner MP, the letter from dissenting Labour MPs describes the plans as 'madness' and warns against eroding the fundamental right to trial by jury.
- The opposition arises as new Ministry of Justice figures reveal the crown court backlog in England and Wales has reached a record high of nearly 80,000 cases.
- David Lammy defended the reforms, stating that 'fundamental reform' is essential to address the crisis and provide faster justice for victims facing agonising delays.