Starmer issues warning to Cabinet members after recent ‘distractions’

Home secretary dismisses Starmer leadership speculation as 'Westminster bubble tittle tattle'
  • Sir Keir Starmer warned Cabinet ministers against internal "distractions", stating the government's focus had "shifted from where it mattered most".
  • The Prime Minister called for unity following recent "civil war" and Budget leaks, and suggestions of a leadership challenge from Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
  • Number 10 stated the PM emphasised the importance of the government's mandate and prioritising the economy in the upcoming Budget.
  • Sir Keir reiterated his intention to lead Labour into the next general election, despite a YouGov poll indicating many Labour voters believe he should step down.
  • The internal turmoil included chaotic briefings about a potential leadership challenge and a government U-turn on income tax plans for the Budget.
