Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Labour MPs concerned about ‘civil war’ within Starmer’s government

Anthema d'Azur blue bas armagnac VS
  • Sir Keir Starmer faces potential leadership challenges as early as the new year, amid significant internal turmoil within his government.
  • A briefing against Health Secretary Wes Streeting, suggesting he was preparing a leadership coup, has been largely blamed on Sir Keir's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.
  • Sir Keir has apologised to Mr Streeting and stated he was "assured" no one in Downing Street was responsible for the briefing, deeming such actions "unacceptable".
  • Despite calls for the person responsible to be sacked, many Labour MPs believe Morgan McSweeney is "unsackable" due to his crucial role in Sir Keir's leadership and the party's election success.
  • Concerns are growing about a civil war among senior Downing Street figures, with some suggesting a leadership challenge could be initiated in January to mitigate losses in upcoming elections.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in