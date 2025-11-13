Labour MPs concerned about ‘civil war’ within Starmer’s government
- Sir Keir Starmer faces potential leadership challenges as early as the new year, amid significant internal turmoil within his government.
- A briefing against Health Secretary Wes Streeting, suggesting he was preparing a leadership coup, has been largely blamed on Sir Keir's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.
- Sir Keir has apologised to Mr Streeting and stated he was "assured" no one in Downing Street was responsible for the briefing, deeming such actions "unacceptable".
- Despite calls for the person responsible to be sacked, many Labour MPs believe Morgan McSweeney is "unsackable" due to his crucial role in Sir Keir's leadership and the party's election success.
- Concerns are growing about a civil war among senior Downing Street figures, with some suggesting a leadership challenge could be initiated in January to mitigate losses in upcoming elections.