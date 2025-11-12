Streeting makes denial amid claims of plot to replace Starmer
- Rumours are circulating within the Labour party about a potential leadership challenge against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, following the party's poor performance in recent polls.
- Sources suggest a challenge could emerge after the budget or next year's local elections, with several ministers reportedly being considered as successors.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting has denied claims he is plotting to replace Sir Keir, stating his focus remains on NHS improvements.
- Other prominent Labour figures, including Defence Secretary John Healey, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Angela Rayner, and Ed Miliband, are also being discussed as potential candidates.
- Dissatisfaction within the party stems from policies on welfare cuts, child benefit, and winter fuel payments, alongside a recent rebellion by MPs and a critical deputy leadership contest win by Lucy Powell.