Streeting makes denial amid claims of plot to replace Starmer

Head of UK’s largest union says she doesn’t know if Starmer will remain Labour leader after May
  • Rumours are circulating within the Labour party about a potential leadership challenge against Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, following the party's poor performance in recent polls.
  • Sources suggest a challenge could emerge after the budget or next year's local elections, with several ministers reportedly being considered as successors.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting has denied claims he is plotting to replace Sir Keir, stating his focus remains on NHS improvements.
  • Other prominent Labour figures, including Defence Secretary John Healey, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Angela Rayner, and Ed Miliband, are also being discussed as potential candidates.
  • Dissatisfaction within the party stems from policies on welfare cuts, child benefit, and winter fuel payments, alongside a recent rebellion by MPs and a critical deputy leadership contest win by Lucy Powell.
