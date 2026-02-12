Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer was aware Lord Doyle backed paedophile, ex-comms chief admits

Badenoch accuses PM of 'stuffing government with paedophile apologists' amid Lord Doyle row
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing scrutiny over his decision to nominate Matthew Doyle for a peerage, despite claims he was informed of Doyle's support for a councillor accused of child sex offences.
  • Tim Allan, Starmer's former communications chief, stated that Lord Doyle had confirmed he believed Sean Morton's protestations of innocence prior to his conviction and had been supportive during that time.
  • Starmer maintains that Lord Doyle did not provide a full account of his actions regarding Morton when he was granted the peerage.
  • The Labour whip has been removed from Lord Doyle, and Starmer is facing calls to resign amid accusations of a 'catastrophic lack of judgement' over this and other appointments.
  • The controversy has led to speculation about further changes in Downing Street, as Starmer attempts to move past the scandal
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in