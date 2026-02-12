Starmer was aware Lord Doyle backed paedophile, ex-comms chief admits
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing scrutiny over his decision to nominate Matthew Doyle for a peerage, despite claims he was informed of Doyle's support for a councillor accused of child sex offences.
- Tim Allan, Starmer's former communications chief, stated that Lord Doyle had confirmed he believed Sean Morton's protestations of innocence prior to his conviction and had been supportive during that time.
- Starmer maintains that Lord Doyle did not provide a full account of his actions regarding Morton when he was granted the peerage.
- The Labour whip has been removed from Lord Doyle, and Starmer is facing calls to resign amid accusations of a 'catastrophic lack of judgement' over this and other appointments.
- The controversy has led to speculation about further changes in Downing Street, as Starmer attempts to move past the scandal
