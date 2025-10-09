Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer issues new Mandelson verdict weeks after sacking him

Starmer breaks silence over Mandelson sacking
  • Keir Starmer has ruled out any future government role for Lord Mandelson, weeks after sacking him as the UK’s ambassador to the US.
  • Lord Mandelson was dismissed following the publication of emails showing he sent supportive messages to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.
  • No 10 stated that the emails revealed a “materially different” depth and extent of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein than was known at the time of his appointment.
  • The published correspondence included Lord Mandelson telling Epstein to “fight for early release” and stating, “I think the world of you” shortly before Epstein’s sentencing.
  • This decision contrasts with Sir Keir’s recent suggestion that Angela Rayner, who resigned as deputy prime minister, could return to government in the future.
