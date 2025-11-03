Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer briefed on Mandelson’s Esptein ties before US ambassador role appointment

Labour MP branded ‘risible’ for speech defending Mandelson process
  • Sir Keir Starmer was briefed on Peter Mandelson's ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and other "reputational risks" before appointing him as UK ambassador to the US.
  • A Cabinet Office report, referencing media and general reputational concerns, highlighted Mandelson's previous resignations and his association with Epstein.
  • Lord Mandelson was sacked a day after the Prime Minister publicly expressed confidence in him, following the emergence of emails where Mandelson told Epstein to "fight for early release" and expressed admiration.
  • Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald stated that the information leading to Mandelson's withdrawal was not available during the initial due diligence process, despite Epstein connections being flagged.
  • The Cabinet Office has since improved its due diligence procedures and is considering a request from MPs to release further details from the report provided to the Prime Minister.
