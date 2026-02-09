Why Keir Starmer faces another difficult week despite key ally’s exit
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing significant pressure from Labour MPs and union leaders following the resignation of his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.
- McSweeney took responsibility for advising on the “wrong” appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador, despite the peer's continued links to Jeffrey Epstein after his conviction.
- Critics are questioning Sir Keir's judgment, as he made the final decision on Lord Mandelson's ambassadorship, with some Labour MPs and union chiefs calling for his resignation.
- The government is preparing to release thousands of emails and documents related to the appointment, which Sir Keir believes will prove Lord Mandelson lied about his ties to Epstein during vetting.
- Downing Street remains defiant, insisting Sir Keir's position is secure, while he is expected to address the Parliamentary Labour Party and make public interventions this week.
