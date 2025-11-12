Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer facing new crisis as MPs call for chief of staff to be removed

Starmer backs Streeting and refutes 'completely unacceptable' No 10 leaks over 'coup attempt'
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing a significant crisis after his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, was blamed for a botched attempt to prevent a leadership challenge.
  • Several Labour ministers and MPs are privately calling for Mr McSweeney's removal following the chaotic events, which have raised serious questions about the government's future.
  • Wes Streeting, a potential leadership contender, criticised a 'toxic culture' in Downing Street and denied planning a challenge, despite a 'wesforleader.com' website appearing.
  • During PMQs, Starmer notably declined to offer his firm backing to Mr McSweeney, suggesting his chief of staff is now in the line of fire.
  • New YouGov polling indicates that 51 per cent of Britons believe Sir Keir should step down as Labour leader, with political commentators warning of a 'civil war' within the party.
