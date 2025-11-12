Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer rejects MP’s call for referendum on death penalty for criminals

Starmer rejects call for referendum on death penalty for criminals
  • Sir Keir Starmer rejected a proposal to reintroduce the death penalty for foreign criminals.
  • The suggestion was made by independent MP Rupert Lowe in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.
  • Lowe, a former Reform UK MP, advocated for a referendum on the matter, citing crimes committed by foreign nationals.
  • Sir Keir dismissed the idea, stating that the death penalty "is not the answer" and was historically ineffective.
  • He further argued that its past implementation resulted in the execution of innocent individuals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in