Could we be edging closer to a social media ban for under-16s?

Molly Russell's father criticises politicians capitalising on proposed social media ban
  • Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a consultation on social media restrictions for under-16s, considering options such as an Australian-style ban or limits on app usage.
  • The announcement follows an open letter from Esther Ghey, mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, urging the Prime Minister to support an amendment to prevent under-16s from using social media.
  • Dozens of Labour MPs and the National Education Union have also called for a ban, citing concerns about children's mental health, addiction, and exposure to harmful content.
  • The consultation is expected to explore all reform options, including a blanket ban, ahead of a Lords vote on an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.
  • Conversely, 42 child protection charities and online safety groups have warned against a blanket ban, suggesting it would not improve child safety and advocating for a stronger Online Safety Act instead.
