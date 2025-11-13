Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Keir Starmer urged to sack aide who ignited Wes Streeting coup row

Starmer backs Streeting and refutes 'completely unacceptable' No 10 leaks over 'coup attempt'
  • Energy Secretary Ed Miliband stated the Prime Minister would dismiss the aide responsible for a briefing that sparked a leadership dispute.
  • Sir Keir Starmer apologised to Health Secretary Wes Streeting for anonymous attacks from No 10, which alleged Streeting was planning a coup.
  • Mr Streeting described these claims as 'self-defeating', while Mr Miliband urged the Labour Party to focus on national issues.
  • Concerns over leadership have intensified ahead of Chancellor Rachel Reeves's upcoming Budget on 26 November.
  • This comes as the UK economy showed a slowdown, growing by 0.1 per cent in the three months to September, down from 0.3 per cent previously.
