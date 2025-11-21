Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer evades questions on potentially breaking key election pledge

Andy Burnham refuses to rule out challenging Sir Keir Starmer as PM
  • Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly declined to rule out tax rises that could break Labour's manifesto pledges during an interview at the G20 summit in South Africa.
  • He stated that politicians should "stick to their word" but evaded questions regarding potential breaches of pre-election commitments, including freezing income tax thresholds.
  • The Labour leader's comments come ahead of Rachel Reeves's upcoming Budget, where she is widely expected to increase taxes to address a significant national financial deficit.
  • The Conservative Party has warned that extending the freeze on income tax thresholds would violate Labour's promise not to impose additional taxes on working individuals.
  • Ms Reeves emphasised the need for Britain to take a "different path" economically, criticising the idea of "muddling through" and dismissing "mansplaining" about her role as Chancellor.
