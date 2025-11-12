Starmer urges BBC to ‘correct errors quickly’ amid Trump lawsuit threat
- Sir Keir Starmer urged the BBC to "get its house in order" following Donald Trump's threat of a $1 billion lawsuit against the corporation.
- The US president said the company had “interfered in the presidential election” after it emerged that it had selectively edited one of his speeches from 6 January 2021 for a Panorama episode last year.
- Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called on the prime minister to tell Trump to drop his demand during PMQs, asserting that Trump was attempting to "destroy our BBC".
- Starmer expressed his belief in a "strong and independent BBC".
- He emphasised that the BBC must uphold the highest standards, be accountable, and correct errors swiftly when they occur.