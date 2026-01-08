Starmer warns Trump over Greenland’s future after US threat
- Sir Keir Starmer held a phone conversation with Donald Trump, during which he outlined his position on Greenland's future.
- Sir Keir reiterated his stance that Greenland's future must be determined solely by its people and Denmark, following Trump's previous threats to acquire the territory.
- The call also covered the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, with the UK confirming its support for the US operation.
- Other topics discussed included ongoing negotiations for peace in Ukraine and US military action in Venezuela.
- The controversy surrounding Greenland has strained US-Europe relations, with Denmark's prime minister warning a US takeover could jeopardise the Nato alliance.