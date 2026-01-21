Starmer sends stern message to Trump over Greenland threats
- Sir Keir Starmer declared he "will not yield" to Donald Trump's demands regarding Greenland, asserting that its future is solely for its people and Denmark to decide.
- The Prime Minister condemned Trump's threats of 10 per cent tariffs against Britain and other European allies unless they agree to his proposed purchase of Greenland.
- Sir Keir accused Trump of criticising the UK's plan to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius specifically to pressure him over his stance on Greenland.
- Trump had labelled the Chagos Islands deal an act of "great stupidity" on his Truth Social platform, linking it to the necessity of acquiring Greenland.
- Sir Keir reiterated that Britain would not compromise its principles and values concerning Greenland under the threat of tariffs.