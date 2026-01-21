Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer sends stern message to Trump over Greenland threats

Starmer tells Trump he 'will not yield' on Greenland under threat of tariffs
  • Sir Keir Starmer declared he "will not yield" to Donald Trump's demands regarding Greenland, asserting that its future is solely for its people and Denmark to decide.
  • The Prime Minister condemned Trump's threats of 10 per cent tariffs against Britain and other European allies unless they agree to his proposed purchase of Greenland.
  • Sir Keir accused Trump of criticising the UK's plan to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius specifically to pressure him over his stance on Greenland.
  • Trump had labelled the Chagos Islands deal an act of "great stupidity" on his Truth Social platform, linking it to the necessity of acquiring Greenland.
  • Sir Keir reiterated that Britain would not compromise its principles and values concerning Greenland under the threat of tariffs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in