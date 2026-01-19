Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer slams Trump’s Greenland trade war threats as ‘completely wrong’

Greenland protesters condemn 'circus' of Trump tariffs
  • Sir Keir Starmer urged the country to unite in response to Donald Trump's threats to invade Greenland and impose tariffs on the UK.
  • Donald Trump has threatened a 10% tariff on all UK goods to the US from 1 February, increasing to 25% from 1 June, if a deal to purchase Greenland from Denmark is not reached.
  • The Prime Minister called for "calm discussion between allies" to resolve the dispute over Greenland, rather than military action or a trade war.
  • Donald Trump has not ruled out military action to acquire Greenland, which he desires for its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth.
  • Greenland is a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, which Donald Trump aims to purchase.
