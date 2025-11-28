Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer braces for backlash after latest manifesto U-turn

Sir Keir Starmer insists Labour kept to their manifesto promises in the Budget
  • Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government has abandoned plans to provide workers with day-one protection against unfair dismissal, a move that breaches the party's manifesto.
  • The original proposal to cut the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims from 24 months to the first day of employment has been axed.
  • Instead, the government now intends to introduce the right to protection after six months of service, while other day-one rights like paternity leave and sick pay are still set for April 2026.
  • This concession has sparked significant anger among Labour backbenchers and the Unite union, with some MPs calling it a "complete betrayal" and a "manifesto breach".
  • Business groups have welcomed the change, stating that a six-month qualifying period is crucial for business confidence, while ministers argue the new plan is a compromise found by unions and employers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in