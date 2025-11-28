Starmer braces for backlash after latest manifesto U-turn
- Sir Keir Starmer's Labour government has abandoned plans to provide workers with day-one protection against unfair dismissal, a move that breaches the party's manifesto.
- The original proposal to cut the qualifying period for unfair dismissal claims from 24 months to the first day of employment has been axed.
- Instead, the government now intends to introduce the right to protection after six months of service, while other day-one rights like paternity leave and sick pay are still set for April 2026.
- This concession has sparked significant anger among Labour backbenchers and the Unite union, with some MPs calling it a "complete betrayal" and a "manifesto breach".
- Business groups have welcomed the change, stating that a six-month qualifying period is crucial for business confidence, while ministers argue the new plan is a compromise found by unions and employers.