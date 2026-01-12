Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer’s ultimatum to X as he warns ‘if you cannot control Grok, we will’

Sir Keir told MPs and peers: ‘The actions of Grok and X are absolutely disgusting and shameful’
Sir Keir told MPs and peers: ‘The actions of Grok and X are absolutely disgusting and shameful’ (PA Wire)
  • Keir Starmer has issued an ultimatum to Elon Musk, saying the government will take “fast action” to deal with the abuses of Grok, the AI tool on X.
  • Ofcom has launched a formal investigation into Musk’s X over concerns about its AI tool generating non-consensual sexualised images of individuals, including children.
  • The UK regulator said it is responding to "deeply concerning" reports and will determine if X has complied with its duties under the Online Safety Act to protect UK users from illegal content.
  • Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom possesses the power to impose fines on X or even ban the platform within the UK.
  • UK government ministers have expressed strong support for Ofcom's action, while Musk has criticised the government's stance, accusing it of "fascism" and attempting to suppress free speech.
In full

