Starmer’s decision to appoint Mandelson ‘shows real lack of judgement’, says Zack Polanski

Zack Polanski slams Starmer over Mandelson-Epstein emails: 'Serious questions to answer'
  • The Green Party leader Zack Polanski has criticised Sir Keir Starmer for appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite being aware of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein even after his conviction for child sex offences.
  • Speaking exclusively to The Independent, Polanski claimed that Starmer's decision demonstrated “a real lack of judgement” and raised “serious questions” for the prime minister.
  • “There has been catastrophic decision after catastrophic decision”, Mr Polanski added.
  • Sir Keir Starmer apologised to victims of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday (5 February) for having “believed Peter Mandelson’s lies”.
  • Lord Mandelson has consistently maintained his innocence regarding his relationship with Epstein, and inclusion in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing.
