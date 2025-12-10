Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Diplomats ordered to use Times New Roman typeface instead of Calibri

State Department staffers have been ordered to use Times New Roman typeface in official communications in an effort by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to root out ‘wasteful’
State Department staffers have been ordered to use Times New Roman typeface in official communications in an effort by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to root out ‘wasteful’ (Getty Images)
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered diplomats to switch from the Calibri typeface back to Times New Roman for all official communications.
  • Rubio's memo cited the need to "restore decorum and professionalism" and to "abolish yet another wasteful DEIA program" as reasons for the change.
  • The Calibri typeface was mandated in 2023 by Antony Blinken, who argued it was more readable for people with visual disabilities.
  • A State Department spokesperson stated that serif typefaces, such as Times New Roman, are standard in government for their perceived permanence and authority.
  • The move is seen as part of a wider effort to eradicate policies related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from the federal government.
