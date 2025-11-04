Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Study finds new use for this common cholesterol drug

Related: Statins are more effective than supplements for cutting cholesterol, study shows
  • A commonly used cholesterol drug, statins, may help protect cancer patients from cognitive changes, often referred to as "chemo brain".
  • Cognitive changes affect up to 75 per cent of cancer patients, causing symptoms like memory loss, fatigue, and confusion, with 35 per cent experiencing long-lasting effects.
  • A study published in JAMA Network Open analysed data from a clinical trial where 238 cancer patients were given either a daily 40mg statin dose or a placebo for 24 months.
  • Results indicated that patients taking statins performed an average of 10 seconds better on an executive function test, suggesting the drug protects high-level mental skills such as planning and problem-solving.
  • Researchers propose that if further studies confirm these findings, statins could become a crucial tool for maintaining cognitive function and quality of life for cancer survivors, with previous research also linking statins to reduced death rates for certain cancers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in