Study finds new use for this common cholesterol drug
- A commonly used cholesterol drug, statins, may help protect cancer patients from cognitive changes, often referred to as "chemo brain".
- Cognitive changes affect up to 75 per cent of cancer patients, causing symptoms like memory loss, fatigue, and confusion, with 35 per cent experiencing long-lasting effects.
- A study published in JAMA Network Open analysed data from a clinical trial where 238 cancer patients were given either a daily 40mg statin dose or a placebo for 24 months.
- Results indicated that patients taking statins performed an average of 10 seconds better on an executive function test, suggesting the drug protects high-level mental skills such as planning and problem-solving.
- Researchers propose that if further studies confirm these findings, statins could become a crucial tool for maintaining cognitive function and quality of life for cancer survivors, with previous research also linking statins to reduced death rates for certain cancers.