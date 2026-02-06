Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Life-saving drugs’ could be taken by millions more people, says study

What is cholesterol and how can we lower it?
  • A new study from the University of Oxford suggests that most reported side-effects commonly associated with statins are not directly caused by the drugs themselves.
  • Published in The Lancet, the comprehensive review of 19 clinical trials found no significant increased risk of conditions like memory loss, depression, sleep problems or fatigue among statin users compared to placebo.
  • Researchers identified only a few side effects genuinely linked to statins, including a small increase in muscle symptoms, blood sugar levels, abnormal liver blood tests, swollen legs, and changes to urine.
  • Academics are urging for patient information leaflets to be revised, stating that for most people, the benefits of statins greatly outweigh the risks.
  • Experts highlight that ongoing confusion about side-effects means millions of Britons who could benefit from these ‘life-saving drugs’ are currently not taking them.
