Stephen Bryant’s final meal before firing squad execution was stir-fry and chocolate cake
- Stephen Bryant, 44, was executed by firing squad in South Carolina on Friday, marking the third such execution in the state this year.
- Bryant, condemned for the 2004 murders of three people, chose the firing squad as his method of execution over lethal injection or the electric chair.
- He made no final statement before being pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m., with three prison employees carrying out the execution.
- For his final meal, Bryant had spicy mixed seafood stir-fry, fried fish over rice, egg rolls, stuffed shrimp, two candy bars and German chocolate cake.
- Bryant's lawyers cited his genetic disorder, history of abuse and brain damage, arguing these factors contributed to his actions.