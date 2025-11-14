Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man who killed three people set to be executed by firing squad in South Carolina

Stephen Bryant killed three people in 2004
Stephen Bryant killed three people in 2004
  • Stephen Bryant, a 44-year-old convicted killer, is scheduled to face a firing squad in South Carolina on Friday.
  • He was condemned for killing three people over five days in a rural area in 2004, including shooting one victim multiple times and painting taunting messages with his blood.
  • This marks South Carolina's third execution by firing squad since September last year, a method revived due to difficulties in obtaining lethal injection drugs and previous botched executions.
  • Bryant's final hope rests on a clemency decision from the governor, although no South Carolina governor has granted clemency since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.
  • The execution procedure involves three volunteer prison employees firing high-powered rifles, with lawyers for a previous firing squad execution raising concerns about the precision and pain involved.
