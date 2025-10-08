Stephen Lawrence killer branded a ‘coward’ for refusing to name accomplices
- David Norris, one of Stephen Lawrence's killers, apologised for his role during a public parole hearing but refused to name accomplices, citing fears for his family's safety.
- Stephen's mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, called Norris a "coward" and urged him to "look her in the eye" and reveal the "full story" of the 1993 racist attack.
- Baroness Lawrence also called on the Metropolitan Police to "urgently investigate" after Norris confirmed he knows the names of the other individuals involved in her son's murder.
- A prison psychologist described Norris as an "unreliable narrator" with a lack of racial awareness, concluding he is not ready for release due to inconsistencies in his evidence.
- Norris, who was jailed for life in 2012 alongside Gary Dobson, admitted to being a "horrible, violent, racist" 16-year-old at the time of the attack.