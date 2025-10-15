Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Simple steroid creams fight skin cancer, study finds

Steroid creams have been found to shrink skin cancers
Steroid creams have been found to shrink skin cancers (Getty Images/iStock)
  • New research from the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute has discovered that common steroid creams can shrink melanoma tumours.
  • Scientists found that these steroids work by blocking a protein called Garp, which typically allows cancer cells to evade the immune system.
  • Inhibiting Garp activates the body's own immune defences, enabling them to target and destroy cancerous cells, a mechanism potentially effective against other cancers.
  • Analysis of over 2,000 patient data sets and 40 tumour samples indicated that patients whose tumours respond to steroids live longer, while high Garp levels correlate with poorer survival.
  • Researchers believe Garp could be a significant therapeutic target, with clinical trials for Garp-inhibiting treatments currently being planned.
