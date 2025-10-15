Simple steroid creams fight skin cancer, study finds
- New research from the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute has discovered that common steroid creams can shrink melanoma tumours.
- Scientists found that these steroids work by blocking a protein called Garp, which typically allows cancer cells to evade the immune system.
- Inhibiting Garp activates the body's own immune defences, enabling them to target and destroy cancerous cells, a mechanism potentially effective against other cancers.
- Analysis of over 2,000 patient data sets and 40 tumour samples indicated that patients whose tumours respond to steroids live longer, while high Garp levels correlate with poorer survival.
- Researchers believe Garp could be a significant therapeutic target, with clinical trials for Garp-inhibiting treatments currently being planned.