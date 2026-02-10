Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Justice Department seeks to dismiss Steve Bannon’s criminal case

Steve Bannon wants ICE to 'surround the polls' in upcoming elections
  • The Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested a federal judge to dismiss the contempt case against Steve Bannon, a long-time far-right media figure.
  • Bannon recently completed a four-month prison sentence for defying subpoenas from the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack.
  • The DOJ, under Attorney General Bondi, stated that dismissing the case is “in the interests of justice” and is also asking the Supreme Court to consider if the January 6 committee was “unlawfully composed”.
  • If District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, agrees to the dismissal, Bannon's jury conviction could be erased, and his ongoing appeal at the Supreme Court would likely conclude.
  • This move follows a similar action where the Justice Department dropped its defence of Peter Navarro, another individual associated with Donald Trump, who also served a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in