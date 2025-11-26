Trump envoy Witkoff under fire over Ukraine peace plan call with Kremlin
- A leaked transcript reveals Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, advised a senior Russian official on how to praise Trump to facilitate a Ukraine peace deal.
- Witkoff instructed Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Vladimir Putin, to congratulate Trump on his Gaza deal and portray him as a 'man of peace' to ensure a productive call between the leaders.
- The transcript, released by Bloomberg News, also shows Witkoff suggesting a 20-point peace plan for Ukraine and appearing to support the surrender of Ukraine's Donetsk region to Russia.
- Donald Trump defended Witkoff, describing him as a 'dealmaker' tasked with negotiating between Ukraine and Russia, while Ushakov confirmed Putin would offer praise.
- The revelation has led to calls for Witkoff's dismissal from US Rep Don Bacon, amidst ongoing discussions for a revised Ukraine peace plan.