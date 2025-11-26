Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump envoy Witkoff under fire over Ukraine peace plan call with Kremlin

Zelensky confirms Trump talks and claims Ukraine will not be an obstacle to peace
  • A leaked transcript reveals Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, advised a senior Russian official on how to praise Trump to facilitate a Ukraine peace deal.
  • Witkoff instructed Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Vladimir Putin, to congratulate Trump on his Gaza deal and portray him as a 'man of peace' to ensure a productive call between the leaders.
  • The transcript, released by Bloomberg News, also shows Witkoff suggesting a 20-point peace plan for Ukraine and appearing to support the surrender of Ukraine's Donetsk region to Russia.
  • Donald Trump defended Witkoff, describing him as a 'dealmaker' tasked with negotiating between Ukraine and Russia, while Ushakov confirmed Putin would offer praise.
  • The revelation has led to calls for Witkoff's dismissal from US Rep Don Bacon, amidst ongoing discussions for a revised Ukraine peace plan.
