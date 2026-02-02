‘Suffolk strangler’ Steve Wright admits killing 17-year-old Victoria Hall for first time
- Suffolk serial killer Steve Wright has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall, who disappeared in 1999.
- Wright, now 67, admitted to kidnapping and murdering Victoria Hall on 19 September 1999.
- He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of Emily Doherty, then 22, in Felixstowe the day before Victoria Hall's murder.
- This marks the first time Wright has admitted responsibility for any of his crimes, despite pleas from his family to confess.
- Mr Justice Bennathan will sentence Wright on Friday, allowing Ms Hall’s family to attend and submit victim impact statements.
