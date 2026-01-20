Judge and his wife shot at their home as desperate manhunt is launched
- Indiana Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, were shot at their home in Lafayette on Sunday afternoon.
- Judge Meyer sustained an arm injury and his wife a hip injury; both are reported to be in a stable condition.
- The assailant reportedly lured the couple by pretending to have found their dog before opening fire through a door and fleeing the scene.
- A multi-agency investigation, involving state police, the local sheriff's office, and the FBI, has been launched to identify the shooter.
- The incident follows Judge Meyer's recent announcement of his retirement and is part of a series of attacks on lawmakers, including an arson attack on Pennsylvania's Governor and shootings involving Minnesota legislators.