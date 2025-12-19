Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts issue Christmas STI warning and urge caution over asking AI for help

  • Health experts predict a surge in sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) after the Christmas period, with retail data indicating a significant increase in demand for chlamydia treatment in early January.
  • A new survey reveals that two in five (38%) people in the UK aged over 16 are turning to AI chatbots for sexual health advice, with millennials and men being particularly prone to this trend.
  • Research found that while many AI responses were accurate, chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini provided incomplete or misleading information for critical conditions such as chlamydia and bacterial vaginosis.
  • Medical professionals, including Dr Zara Haider, warn that relying on AI for sexual health advice risks misinterpretation, false reassurance, and delayed care, urging people to seek help from trusted services.
  • Both the NHS and OpenAI emphasise that AI chatbots are not a substitute for qualified clinicians and should not replace trusted, clinically verified sources for health information.
In full

