Stockholm bus crash leaves several people dead as driver is arrested
- Several people were killed and others seriously injured after a bus crashed into a bus stop in central Stockholm on Friday afternoon.
- The incident, which affected five people, occurred at 3pm in the city's Ostermalm area.
- The bus driver was arrested at the scene, and the incident is being investigated as aggravated manslaughter.
- Emergency services, including numerous police cars and ambulances, cordoned off the area, closing roads to attend to casualties.
- Sweden's deputy prime minister, Ebba Busch, expressed devastation, and the bus company, Transdev, confirmed the vehicle belonged to them.