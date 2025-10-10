Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stocks fall after Trump threatens ‘massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products’

Trump's tariff: Impact of tariffs on top American sector, are tariffs helping American industries?
  • Donald Trump announced a “massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products,” threatening a 100 percent tariff “over and above” current rates.
  • This announcement led to a significant drop in the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and NASDAQ Composite on Friday.
  • Trump's proposed tariffs are a direct response to China's new export controls on rare earth minerals, which Beijing implemented to “safeguard national security and interests.”
  • The new tariffs, alongside American export controls on “any and all critical software,” are scheduled to commence on November 1, or potentially earlier.
  • This escalation reignites trade tensions between the US and China, following a period of previous tit-for-tat tariffs and subsequent easing.
