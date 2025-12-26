Calls for new police unit as three quarters of car thefts go unsolved
- The Government is facing urgent calls to establish a dedicated police unit to tackle car theft across the UK.
- New figures reveal that over three-quarters of car theft cases in England and Wales went unsolved in the 2024-2025 financial year, with 92,958 investigations closed without a single suspect.
- The Metropolitan Police recorded the highest proportion of unsolved cases at 88.5 per cent, while 35 out of 44 forces saw over 60 per cent of their car theft investigations conclude without an identified suspect.
- The Liberal Democrats are advocating for a specialist team within the National Crime Agency to target organised car crime networks, using data from ANPR cameras and other sources.
- The Home Office said there had been a 12 per cent reduction in vehicle crime and new legislation designed to outlaw electronic devices used to bypass vehicle security.