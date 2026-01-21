Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New study challenges long-held Stonehenge origin theory

The Conversation Original report by Anthony Clarke, Chris Kirkland
Related: Mystery of Stonehenge deepens after ‘jaw-dropping’ discovery in 2024
  • A new study challenges the long-held glacial transport theory, which suggested that Stonehenge's stones were naturally moved to Salisbury Plain by ancient glaciers.
  • Researchers employed cutting-edge mineral fingerprinting, specifically U-Pb dating of zircon and apatite grains from rivers near Stonehenge, to trace the geological origins of the area's sediment.
  • Analysis of over 700 mineral grains revealed virtually no ages matching the bluestone sources in Wales or the Altar Stone's Scottish origin, which would be expected if glaciers had transported them.
  • Instead, zircon ages corresponded with local sedimentary rocks, while apatite ages reflected regional geological events like the Alpine mountain-building, indicating local origins for these minerals.
  • The findings provide clear evidence that glacial material never reached the Stonehenge area, reinforcing the belief that the monument's exotic stones were deliberately selected and transported by humans.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in