Storm Amy latest as UK battered with 90mph winds
- Storm Amy has claimed a life in Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland, and prompted a new nationwide weather alert across the UK.
- The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning for the entire UK, with an amber warning for northern Scotland forecasting gusts exceeding 90mph, alongside yellow rain warnings for most of Scotland.
- The storm has caused significant disruption, including numerous cancellations of flights, rail, and ferry services, widespread road closures, and a building collapse in Glasgow.
- Thousands of customers in the Highlands and islands experienced power cuts, with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks working to restore services amidst ongoing severe conditions.
- Authorities, including the Scottish Government and ScotRail, have advised people to delay travel and check for updates, as disruption is expected to continue into Sunday morning in some regions.