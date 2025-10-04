Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Amy latest: 100mph winds hit UK as brutal weather continues for a second day

Storm Amy has battered parts of the uk with winds of up to 100mph
Storm Amy has battered parts of the uk with winds of up to 100mph (TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima)
  • Storm Amy caused widespread disruption across the UK and Ireland for a second consecutive day, with winds reaching up to 100mph in some areas.
  • Tens of thousands of homes were left without power, including 42,000 in northern Scotland and 50,000 in Northern Ireland, as utility companies worked to restore services.
  • The storm led to significant closures, including all Royal Parks in London, numerous railway lines across Scotland due to fallen trees, and various ferry routes.
  • A man was airlifted to safety from a sandbank on the River Spey in Moray, Scotland, while several buildings collapsed and cars were damaged by fallen trees.
  • Storm Amy set a new UK record for the lowest pressure in October at 947.9 hectopascals (hPa) in Shetland, with strong winds expected to gradually ease over the weekend.
