Britain hit by 70mph winds, flooding and travel disruption as Storm Benjamin takes hold
- Storm Benjamin has caused flooding and travel disruption across parts of England due to heavy rain and powerful winds.
- Over 30 flood alerts are active across coastal areas, including regions from Hornsea to Norfolk, Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Cornwall, and Somerset.
- The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain and wind across southern and eastern England, parts of Wales, the Midlands, and the north west, with gales potentially exceeding 70mph in coastal areas.
- Ferry services, including DFDS, have reported delays due to strong winds in the Channel, advising passengers to check in as normal.
- Chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks noted a greater than usual uncertainty regarding the storm's track and intensity, urging the public to stay updated with the latest forecasts.