Flights cancelled and trains delayed as Storm Bram hits UK
- Storm Bram has caused widespread transport delays and cancellations across the UK and Ireland, affecting thousands of travellers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- The Met Office issued amber weather warnings for parts of southwest England, south Wales, and northwest Scotland, alongside yellow warnings for other regions.
- British Airways cancelled the first wave of departures from London Heathrow to Belfast City, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Manchester, impacting approximately 1,500 passengers.
- Numerous ferry services, particularly across the Irish Sea and in Scotland's Western Isles, faced significant cancellations and delays from operators like P&O Ferries, Stena Line, and Caledonian MacBrayne.
- Train services in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland experienced disruptions, speed restrictions, and cancellations, with some intercity services also affected by separate power failures.