Flood warnings and disruption expected as Storm Bram batters UK
- The Met Office has issued "danger to life" amber weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of Scotland, Wales, and south-west England due to Storm Bram.
- An amber wind warning is in place for north-west Scotland, including the Highlands and Eilean Siar, from Tuesday afternoon, with gusts of up to 90 mph expected, risking damage to property and travel disruption.
- An amber rain warning affects parts of South Wales and south-west England, particularly Dartmoor, with up to 100mm of rain forecast, leading to potential flooding and difficult driving conditions.
- Authorities advise residents to secure loose outdoor items, prepare flood kits, and expect significant disruption to road, rail, air, and ferry services across the affected regions.
- Numerous flood warnings and alerts are active across England, Scotland, and Wales, with further yellow weather warnings for wind covering other areas of the UK into Wednesday.