Major bridge closed and heavy traffic as Storm Bram batters UK

Storm Bram to Cause Chaos Across the UK
  • The M48 Severn Bridge in South Gloucestershire is currently closed due to strong winds associated with Storm Bram.
  • The major route into Wales is closed between junction 2 and 1, and traffic is being diverted over the Prince of Wales Bridge, where there are also lane closures in place for emergency repairs.
  • A section of the M66 southbound in Greater Manchester was closed between Edenfield (A56) and Walmersley (J1) due to flooding and a multi-vehicle collision.
  • National Highways has since reopened one lane, with drivers advised to divert or delay their journeys; workers will also assess and repair significant central reservation barrier damage once floodwaters clear.
  • In York, heavy rainfall has caused flooding on riverside streets adjacent to the River Ouse.

