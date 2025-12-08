Storm Bram is named as UK set to be battered by 90mph winds
- Storm Bram is forecast to bring winds of up to 90mph and heavy rain to the UK later this week, with north-west Scotland expected to experience the strongest winds.
- Named by Met Eireann, the storm is anticipated to hit on Tuesday and Wednesday, following strong winds of around 50mph, potentially reaching 70mph, in Wales and south-west England from Monday evening.
- Heavy rainfall of up to 100mm is predicted for Wales, south-west England, and parts of Hampshire and Oxfordshire, raising concerns about flooding for homes and businesses.
- Additional weather warnings include rain for north-west England and wind warnings for north-west Scotland, with gusts up to 70mph also expected across Scotland and down towards Manchester.
- Potential disruptions include delays to transport networks, power outages, and coastal areas being affected by spray and large waves, with some communities possibly becoming cut off.