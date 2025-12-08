Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Bram is named as UK set to be battered by 90mph winds

Heavy rain is also set to lash the UK
Heavy rain is also set to lash the UK (PA)
  • Storm Bram is forecast to bring winds of up to 90mph and heavy rain to the UK later this week, with north-west Scotland expected to experience the strongest winds.
  • Named by Met Eireann, the storm is anticipated to hit on Tuesday and Wednesday, following strong winds of around 50mph, potentially reaching 70mph, in Wales and south-west England from Monday evening.
  • Heavy rainfall of up to 100mm is predicted for Wales, south-west England, and parts of Hampshire and Oxfordshire, raising concerns about flooding for homes and businesses.
  • Additional weather warnings include rain for north-west England and wind warnings for north-west Scotland, with gusts up to 70mph also expected across Scotland and down towards Manchester.
  • Potential disruptions include delays to transport networks, power outages, and coastal areas being affected by spray and large waves, with some communities possibly becoming cut off.
