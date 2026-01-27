Severe flood warning and people stranded as Storm Chandra causes chaos
- Storm Chandra has caused widespread travel disruption and school closures across the UK, with approximately 400 schools shut.
- A severe flood warning is in effect for the River Otter at Ottery St Mary, Devon, which has reached its highest recorded level, alongside over 100 other flood warnings.
- Firefighters in Devon and Somerset have rescued dozens of people from vehicles stranded in floodwaters, with police urging motorists to avoid treacherous roads.
- Significant travel disruption includes the closure of the Severn Bridge, numerous rail line blockages across England, Wales, and Scotland, and flight cancellations.
- An amber wind warning is in place for eastern Northern Ireland, with yellow warnings for the entire region, as strong winds and heavy rain continue to affect much of the country.