Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Storm Chandra chaos as fresh downpours set January rainfall records

Storm Chandra: ‘Danger to life’ flood warning and travel chaos as Met Office issues UK weather alerts
  • Storm Chandra has caused several sites across the UK to set new January daily rainfall records, including 100.8mm in Katesbridge, Northern Ireland.
  • Dozens of flights have been cancelled across Scotland and Northern Ireland due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, leading to widespread travel disruption and trapped vehicles.
  • Firefighters previously rescued numerous people from their vehicles in Devon due to severe flooding, which also resulted in 47 school closures in the county.
  • Almost 350 schools in Northern Ireland are closed today as a direct consequence of the severe weather conditions brought by the storm.
  • The Met Office has issued two ice warnings for large parts of the UK on Wednesday and two severe flood warnings, indicating a danger to life, for rivers in Devon and Dorchester.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in