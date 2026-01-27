Storm Chandra chaos as fresh downpours set January rainfall records
- Storm Chandra has caused several sites across the UK to set new January daily rainfall records, including 100.8mm in Katesbridge, Northern Ireland.
- Dozens of flights have been cancelled across Scotland and Northern Ireland due to strong winds and heavy rainfall, leading to widespread travel disruption and trapped vehicles.
- Firefighters previously rescued numerous people from their vehicles in Devon due to severe flooding, which also resulted in 47 school closures in the county.
- Almost 350 schools in Northern Ireland are closed today as a direct consequence of the severe weather conditions brought by the storm.
- The Met Office has issued two ice warnings for large parts of the UK on Wednesday and two severe flood warnings, indicating a danger to life, for rivers in Devon and Dorchester.